Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim: “I have never showcased my reservations on social media but I think I can still serve Pakistan in ODI cricket and hopefully I will do that in the near future”

Imad Wasim firmly believes that he can be an asset for his country in ODIs.

While he has not played in the 50-over format since November 2020, he is optimistic that he will be recalled at some point in the near future.

“I have never showcased my reservations on social media but I think I can still serve Pakistan in ODI cricket and hopefully I will do that in the near future,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Imad recently captained the Overseas Warriors in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), but had a disappointing campaign.

The 32-year-old took two wickets in six matches at an average of 75.50 and scored 60 runs at an average of 12.

