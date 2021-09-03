Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Imad Wasim firmly believes that he can be an asset for his country in ODIs.

While he has not played in the 50-over format since November 2020, he is optimistic that he will be recalled at some point in the near future.

“I have never showcased my reservations on social media but I think I can still serve Pakistan in ODI cricket and hopefully I will do that in the near future,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Imad recently captained the Overseas Warriors in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), but had a disappointing campaign.

The 32-year-old took two wickets in six matches at an average of 75.50 and scored 60 runs at an average of 12.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Still don’t know why I was dropped, Pakistan player looking for answers says

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 9014 ( 82.02 % ) India 638 ( 5.81 % ) England 386 ( 3.51 % ) New Zealand 309 ( 2.81 % ) Australia 59 ( 0.54 % ) West Indies 388 ( 3.53 % ) South Africa 53 ( 0.48 % ) Afghanistan 80 ( 0.73 % ) Other (Comment Below) 63 ( 0.57 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 9014 ( 82.02 % ) India 638 ( 5.81 % ) England 386 ( 3.51 % ) New Zealand 309 ( 2.81 % ) Australia 59 ( 0.54 % ) West Indies 388 ( 3.53 % ) South Africa 53 ( 0.48 % ) Afghanistan 80 ( 0.73 % ) Other (Comment Below) 63 ( 0.57 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related