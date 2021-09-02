Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Imad Wasim revealed that he has told everyone about his desire to play ODI cricket.

Imad last featured in the 50-over format in November 2020 as he has fallen down the pecking order.

“I want to play ODI cricket and I told everyone about it too,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Imad recently captained the Overseas Warriors in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), but didn’t live up to expectations with his performances.

The 32-year-old took two wickets in six matches at an average of 75.50 and scored 60 runs at an average of 12.

