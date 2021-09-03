Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar said Fawad Alam is still a consistent performer despite having acted in an Urduflix web series.

Fawad made his acting debut in Khudkash Muhabbat in April, but that hasn’t cooled down his red-hot form with the bat.

In the recently-concluded two-Test series against the West Indies, he made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out.

Overall, he scored 180 runs at an average of 90.

“He has done TV, played cricket and featured in dramas but always kept performing,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the first Test by one wicket, but rebounded to win the second Test by 109 runs, which resulted in the series finishing as a 1-1 draw.

