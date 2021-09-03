He is a genius, Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan player dealing in hundreds

Shoaib Akhtar: “Fawad Alam is a genius”
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said batsman Fawad Alam is an absolute genius.
This comes after Fawad was in fantastic form during the two-Test series against the West Indies.
He accumulated 180 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 90.
“Fawad Alam is a genius,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan lost the first Test by one wicket, but bounced back to win the second Test by 109 runs, which resulted in the series finishing as a 1-1 draw.
