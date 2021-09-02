Hurt to lose central contract, Pakistan player determined to get it back says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim admitted that it hurt when he was removed from the list of centrally contracted players.

Imad last played for the national team during their tour of England in July, but has fallen out of favour with the selectors lately.

He recently captained the Overseas Warriors in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), but failed to have a major impact.

The 32-year-old took two wickets in six matches at an average of 75.50 and scored 60 runs at an average of 12.

“Losing the central contract was disappointing but ups and downs, with or without reason, are part and parcel of life,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“It was a difficult period for me and my family but the only way out of it is to perform well on the field and that is what I’m focused on doing.”

