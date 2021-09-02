Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim said the men in green are one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

Since the national team has plenty of experience playing in the UAE, Imad sees no reason why they can’t go all the way and be crowned champions.

“UAE’s conditions will suit as it is like a home ground for us, having played there for a long period of time,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“This is why we are also considered as one of the favourites for the tournament. We have skillful players who can take us deep in the championship so we will try to give our 100 percent on the field.”

