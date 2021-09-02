Need to keep backing them, Rizwan on two under-fire Pakistan batsmen

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said openers Imran Butt and Abid Ali need to continue being supported.

Imran and Abid have both been under fire lately for failing to score runs consistently.

In the recent two-Test series against the West Indies, Imran scored 49 runs at an average of 12.25.

As for Abid, he accumulated 73 runs at an average of 18.25.

Rizwan noted that with Pakistan playing fewer Tests in every series, it is tough for players like Imran and Abid to find their form.

“Our openers have performed well in the past but if you ask me, I say that we are playing just two Tests in every series, in recent times, whereas before we used to have three or five-match series,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“When you play such few Tests in a series, it’s not that easy to build up a consistent team and so we really need to back our openers who are not performing to the level we are demanding from them.”

