Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been impressed with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Abbas’ performances lately, saying the pace duo have been “really good”.
This comes after both of them made their presence felt with the ball in the two-Test series against the West Indies.
Afridi was on fire throughout the series as he took 18 wickets, which included career-best figures of 6-51 in the second Test, at an average of 11.27.
Abbas provided great support as he claimed six wickets at an average of 26.
“Our bowlers were really good, especially Abbas and Shaheen,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan lost the first Test by one wicket, but bounced back to win the second Test by 109 runs, which resulted in the series finishing as a 1-1 draw.
