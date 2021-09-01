Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been impressed with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Abbas’ performances lately, saying the pace duo have been “really good”.

This comes after both of them made their presence felt with the ball in the two-Test series against the West Indies.

Afridi was on fire throughout the series as he took 18 wickets, which included career-best figures of 6-51 in the second Test, at an average of 11.27.

Abbas provided great support as he claimed six wickets at an average of 26.

“Our bowlers were really good, especially Abbas and Shaheen,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the first Test by one wicket, but bounced back to win the second Test by 109 runs, which resulted in the series finishing as a 1-1 draw.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan captain Babar Azam to leave Karachi Kings for new PSL team?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33408 ( 14.45 % ) Babar Azam 164769 ( 71.25 % ) Steve Smith 5448 ( 2.36 % ) Ben Stokes 6750 ( 2.92 % ) Kane Williamson 10414 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 418 ( 0.18 % ) Rashid Khan 1433 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 409 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5659 ( 2.45 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 659 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 506 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1367 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33408 ( 14.45 % ) Babar Azam 164769 ( 71.25 % ) Steve Smith 5448 ( 2.36 % ) Ben Stokes 6750 ( 2.92 % ) Kane Williamson 10414 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 418 ( 0.18 % ) Rashid Khan 1433 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 409 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5659 ( 2.45 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 659 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 506 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1367 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related