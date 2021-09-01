Pakistan captain Babar Azam to leave Karachi Kings for new PSL team?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan captain Babar Azam could join a new Pakistan Super League (PSL) team ahead of the next edition of the tournament.

According to sources, including Cricket Pakistan, Azam is unhappy with the Kings and seems intent on leaving for another franchise.

It is understood that Azam’s discontentment stems from financial issues and his overall image within the team, which is why he was noticably absent from promotional activities carried out by the Kings last season.

Naturally, the Kings won’t want to lose a player of Azam’s calibre, especially since he was the highest run-scorer in the PSL last season with 554 runs in 11 matches, which included seven half-centuries, at an average of 69.25 and a strike-rate of 132.53.

He also led the Kings to their first-ever title in PSL 5.

It remains to be seen what happens going forward, but if relations between both parties don’t improve, Azam could represent a new team in PSL 7.

