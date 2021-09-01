Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said spinner Yasir Shah is falling short of the mark when it comes to his control and consistency when bowling.

Yasir was in disappointing form in the recent Test series against the West Indies.

He only played in one of the two Tests, but failed to pick up a single wicket.

“Yasir needs more control and bowl with more consistency,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the first Test by one wicket, but hit back to win the second Test by 109 runs, which resulted in the series finishing as a 1-1 draw.

