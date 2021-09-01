Ramiz Raja: “Yasir needs more accuracy, so that he can win captain’s confidence”
Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja said spinner Yasir Shah needs to improve his accuracy when bowling in order to win the captain’s confidence.
This comes after Yasir failed to live up to expectations in the recent two-Test series against the West Indies.
Yasir only played in the first Test, but went wicketless.
“Yasir needs more accuracy, so that he can win captain’s confidence,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan lost the first Test by one wicket, but bounced back to win the second Test by 109 runs, which resulted in the series finishing as a 1-1 draw.
