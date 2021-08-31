Image courtesy of: ARY Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja admitted he was less than impressed with spinner Yasir Shah’s performance in the recent Test series against the West Indies.

Yasir only played in the first Test, but went wicketless.

Ramiz was surprised by this, especially since Yasir has a good record against the West Indies.

“Pakistan didn’t click collectively as a unit because Yasir Shah was off colour,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“He has a wonderful record against West Indies. If you are inconsistent with your length, then [the] captain won’t have confidence in you. At one point, he was going [at] over four runs per over, then you will only be used in short bursts.”

Pakistan lost the first Test by one wicket, but rebounded to win the second Test by 109 runs, which resulted in the series finishing as a 1-1 draw.

