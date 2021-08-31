Diamond in the rough, Ian Bishop on 21-year-old Pakistan pace sensation

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a “diamond in the rough”.

Bishop’s comments come after he was highly impressed with Afridi’s performance in the recent two-Test series against the West Indies.

Afridi was on fire throughout the series as he took 18 wickets at an average of 11.27.

“The guy is 21 years old. He is a diamond in the rough. When I was 21 years old, I knew nothing about Test cricket, even though I was playing the game,” Bishop said on commentary as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Sometimes you can see something in someone even though at the moment they are not the great player you want them to be.”

"The guy is 21 years old. He is a diamond in the rough. When I was 21 years old, I knew nothing about Test cricket, even though I was playing the game," Bishop said on commentary as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

"Sometimes you can see something in someone even though at the moment they are not the great player you want them to be."

