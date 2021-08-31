Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is confident his batting will get better very soon.

Hafeez ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

However, his form has cooled significantly since then.

In the T20 series against England, he scored 35 runs in three matches at an average of 11.66.

He followed that up with six runs in the T20 series against the West Indies, where he only batted in one match as the other three were abandoned due to heavy rain.

Most recently, he captained the Muzzaffarabad Tigers in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and scored 190 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 110, at an average of 27.14 and a strike-rate of 155.73.

“I am looking forward and every day my outlook, as far as my batting is concerned, is to perform better. I am sure that things will start working very soon,” Hafeez told Cricket Pakistan.

