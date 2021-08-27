Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle heaped praise on legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar’s run-up, saying it was like he was taking off.
Bhogle’s comments came when he was wishing Akhtar happy birthday.
“Happy birthday to Shoaib Akhtar, one of the great characters of our game. His run-up, or was it take-off, was a sight. Hope you have a lovely year,” he said on Twitter.
Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for his T20 International career, the 46-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
The Rawalpindi Express still holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.
