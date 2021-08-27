Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Karachi Kings head coach Herschelle Gibbs believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the best T20 batsmen in the world.

Azam has scored 2,204 runs in 61 T20 Internationals, which includes a century and 20 fifties, at an average of 46.89 and a strike-rate of 130.64.

In addition to Azam, Gibbs thinks India skipper Virat Kohli, England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and Australia batsman Steve Smith are among the best as well.

“There is [Virat] Kohli, Babar Azam, Jos Buttler. There are just so many good batsmen. Some from West Indies as well. You have power-hitters and finishers,” the former South Africa batsman told Cricket Pakistan.

“At this stage Kohli, Babar Azam, Steve Smith, obviously AB de Villiers retired, then there is Jos Buttler and on and on. You can say five or six batsmen are good because they can play on all types of surfaces and not only flat decks which are good for batting.

“They are very skillful and that is what makes them really good while separating them from the rest. The hunger that they have and play with game after game is what makes them great. They never give their wickets away easily. That is what makes them special.”

