Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas has been impressed with the way fellow seamers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali have been bowling.

In the recent two-Test series against the West Indies, which ended as a 1-1 draw, Afridi took 18 wickets at an average of 11.27.

Hasan claimed six wickets at an average of 26.33, while Abbas picked up six wickets at an average of 26.

“Especially, if you see how Shaheen and Hasan have been bowling in the recent past,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

