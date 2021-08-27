Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas said all-rounder Faheem Ashraf is providing a lot of support with the ball.

His comments come after Pakistan drew the two-Test series against the West Indies 1-1.

Faheem took four wickets at an average of 29 and also scored 99 runs at an average of 24.75.

“We also have Faheem who will support us,” Abbas was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 31-year-old claimed six wickets in the Tests against the West Indies at an average of 26.

