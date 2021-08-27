Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan swing specialist Mohammad Abbas said he has been doing his job of getting wickets with the new ball.

Abbas returned to the Test team for the recent two-Test series against the West Indies, which ended as a 1-1 draw.

He had a great impact with the ball as he took six wickets at an average of 26.

“My job is to get wickets with the new ball which is what I have done,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33307 ( 14.57 % ) Babar Azam 162563 ( 71.12 % ) Steve Smith 5413 ( 2.37 % ) Ben Stokes 6694 ( 2.93 % ) Kane Williamson 10299 ( 4.51 % ) Joe Root 316 ( 0.14 % ) Rashid Khan 1418 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 407 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5645 ( 2.47 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 656 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 500 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1344 ( 0.59 % )

