Doing my job of getting wickets with the new ball, Pakistan swing bowler who can wreak havoc says

Posted on by
Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas said he has been doing his job of getting wickets with the new ball

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas: “My job is to get wickets with the new ball which is what I have done”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan swing specialist Mohammad Abbas said he has been doing his job of getting wickets with the new ball.

Abbas returned to the Test team for the recent two-Test series against the West Indies, which ended as a 1-1 draw.

He had a great impact with the ball as he took six wickets at an average of 26.

“My job is to get wickets with the new ball which is what I have done,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Providing support with the ball, Mohammad Abbas on 27-year-old cementing his spot in the Pakistan Test team

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply