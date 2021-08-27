Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas: “My job is to get wickets with the new ball which is what I have done”
Pakistan swing specialist Mohammad Abbas said he has been doing his job of getting wickets with the new ball.
Abbas returned to the Test team for the recent two-Test series against the West Indies, which ended as a 1-1 draw.
He had a great impact with the ball as he took six wickets at an average of 26.
“My job is to get wickets with the new ball which is what I have done,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
