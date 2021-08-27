Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former South Africa big-hitter Herschelle Gibbs believes Pakistan are one of the favourites to win this year’s T20 World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

In addition to the men in green, Gibbs also included India and England in the group of teams with the best chance of being crowned champions.

He added that Sri Lanka and Bangladesh should be seen as dark horses, while noting that the West Indies may struggle if the wickets are spin-friendly.

“Definitely [I would say] England, Pakistan and India. You never know, Sri Lanka could be in with a shot or maybe even Bangladesh,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“I think definitely, for now, Pakistan, India and England for now. It also depends on what the conditions are going to be like.

“The unpredictability of Pakistan is always in the mix. Obviously, India and England [are strong sides]. A lot depends on the wickets. If it is going to turn a little, I don’t think the West Indies are going to be as dangerous because they like the ball coming [onto] the bat. They like wickets that don’t turn. If there is spin, it doesn’t always suit the West Indies.”

