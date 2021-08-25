Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs said there is no question that Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir is a team man.
Amir recently played for the London Spirit in The Hundred competition in England, where he took three wickets in five matches at an average of 44 and an economy rate of 10.28.
“He is a team man,” Gibbs, who coaches the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), told Cricket Pakistan.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.
