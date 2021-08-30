Image courtesy of: ARY Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja lavished praise on seamer Mohammad Abbas, saying he has been bowling brilliantly with the new ball.

His comments come after Abbas made his comeback to the Test team for the recent two-Test series against the West Indies, which ended as a 1-1 draw.

Abbas had a strong impact with the ball as he took six wickets at an average of 26.

“Abbas bowled brilliantly with the new ball,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Doing my job of getting wickets with the new ball, Pakistan swing bowler who can wreak havoc says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33315 ( 14.57 % ) Babar Azam 162618 ( 71.13 % ) Steve Smith 5414 ( 2.37 % ) Ben Stokes 6697 ( 2.93 % ) Kane Williamson 10300 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 318 ( 0.14 % ) Rashid Khan 1419 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 407 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5646 ( 2.47 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 657 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 500 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1345 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33315 ( 14.57 % ) Babar Azam 162618 ( 71.13 % ) Steve Smith 5414 ( 2.37 % ) Ben Stokes 6697 ( 2.93 % ) Kane Williamson 10300 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 318 ( 0.14 % ) Rashid Khan 1419 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 407 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5646 ( 2.47 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 657 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 500 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1345 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related