Ramiz Raja: “Abbas bowled brilliantly with the new ball”
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja lavished praise on seamer Mohammad Abbas, saying he has been bowling brilliantly with the new ball.
His comments come after Abbas made his comeback to the Test team for the recent two-Test series against the West Indies, which ended as a 1-1 draw.
Abbas had a strong impact with the ball as he took six wickets at an average of 26.
“Abbas bowled brilliantly with the new ball,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
One thought on “Bowling brilliantly with the new ball, Ramiz on deadly natural Pakistan swing bowler”
