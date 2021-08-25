Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Karachi Kings head coach Herschelle Gibbs said he has so much respect for Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir.
Amir recently represented the London Spirit in The Hundred competition in England, where he took three wickets in five matches at an average of 44 and an economy rate of 10.28.
“I have a lot of praise and a lot of respect with regards to the skills that he offers to the team,” Gibbs told Cricket Pakistan.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Exceptional and professional cricketer, Herschelle Gibbs on Pakistan player who can be a real threat