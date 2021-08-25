Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs heaped praise on Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir, calling him an “exceptional [and] professional cricketer”.
Amir recently featured in The Hundred and took three wickets in five matches for London Spirit at an average of 44 and an economy rate of 10.28.
“He is an exceptional [and] professional cricketer,” Gibbs, who coaches the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), told Cricket Pakistan.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.
