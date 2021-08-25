Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs said Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir doesn’t need to be motivated to show how good he can be.
Amir recently played in The Hundred and took three wickets in five matches for London Spirit at an average of 44 and an economy rate of 10.28.
“He doesn’t need the motivation to bring out the best in him,” Gibbs, who coaches the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), told Cricket Pakistan.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Exceptionally skillful in any condition, Herschelle Gibbs on Pakistan player who is a difference maker