Karachi Kings head coach Herschelle Gibbs said Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir is incredibly skillful in all conditions.
Amir recently featured for the London Spirit in The Hundred competition in England, where he took three wickets in five matches at an average of 44 and an economy rate of 10.28.
“He is exceptionally skillful in any condition,” Gibbs told Cricket Pakistan.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.
