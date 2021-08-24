Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Karachi Kings head coach Herschelle Gibbs said Pakistan quick Mohammad Amir understands the art of bowling so well.

Amir recently played in The Hundred competition in England and took three wickets in five matches for London Spirit at an average of 44 and an economy rate of 10.28.

Gibbs, meanwhile, was part of the Overseas Warriors squad in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), but didn’t feature in any matches.

“No one understands his art of bowling as well as he does,” Gibbs told Cricket Pakistan.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

