Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir “was in the wilderness” for a few years.

Amir was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

While he did return and play for Pakistan again, he ended up retiring from international cricket in December 2020.

“He was in the wilderness for some years,” Gibbs, who coaches the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), told Cricket Pakistan.

Amir recently played in The Hundred competition in England and took three wickets in five matches for London Spirit at an average of 44 and an economy rate of 10.28.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Always thought he was something special, Herschelle Gibbs on Pakistan quick who has hit 150 kph before

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33273 ( 14.6 % ) Babar Azam 162087 ( 71.1 % ) Steve Smith 5399 ( 2.37 % ) Ben Stokes 6682 ( 2.93 % ) Kane Williamson 10264 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 307 ( 0.13 % ) Rashid Khan 1416 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 407 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5643 ( 2.48 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 655 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 500 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1341 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33273 ( 14.6 % ) Babar Azam 162087 ( 71.1 % ) Steve Smith 5399 ( 2.37 % ) Ben Stokes 6682 ( 2.93 % ) Kane Williamson 10264 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 307 ( 0.13 % ) Rashid Khan 1416 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 407 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5643 ( 2.48 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 655 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 500 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1341 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related