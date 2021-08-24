Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir “was in the wilderness” for a few years.
Amir was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.
While he did return and play for Pakistan again, he ended up retiring from international cricket in December 2020.
“He was in the wilderness for some years,” Gibbs, who coaches the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), told Cricket Pakistan.
Amir recently played in The Hundred competition in England and took three wickets in five matches for London Spirit at an average of 44 and an economy rate of 10.28.
