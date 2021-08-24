Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Karachi Kings coach Herschelle Gibbs heaped praise on Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Mohammad Amir, calling him an “unbelievable competitor”.
Amir recently played in The Hundred competition in England and took three wickets in five matches for London Spirit at an average of 44 and an economy rate of 10.28.
“He is an unbelievable competitor. I have seen that firsthand with the Karachi Kings,” Gibbs told Cricket Pakistan.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.
