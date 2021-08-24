Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs said Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has a lot of pride in his bowling.

Amir recently featured in The Hundred competition in England and claimed three wickets in five matches for London Spirit at an average of 44 and an economy rate of 10.28.

“He takes a lot of pride in his bowling,” Gibbs, who coaches the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), told Cricket Pakistan.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

