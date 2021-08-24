Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Karachi Kings coach Herschelle Gibbs said Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir always gives 120 percent in every game.
Amir recently represented London Spirit in The Hundred competition in England, where he took three wickets in five matches at an average of 44 and an economy rate of 10.28.
“He always gives it his best at 120 percent every game that he plays,” Gibbs told Cricket Pakistan.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.
