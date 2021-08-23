Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary England batsman Kevin Pietersen said when Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is on song, there aren’t many bowlers better than him.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

Amir recently played in The Hundred competition in England and took three wickets in five matches for London Spirit at an average of 44 and an economy rate of 10.28.

Kevin Pietersen on commentary during The Hundred "When Mohammad Amir is on song, there aren't too many better bowlers around the world" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 1, 2021

“When Mohammad Amir is on song, there aren’t too many better bowlers around the world,” Pietersen said on commentary as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

