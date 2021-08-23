He’s a wonderful bowler, Gibbs on Pakistan swing specialist

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs said Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is a “wonderful bowler”.
Amir recently played in The Hundred competition in England and took three wickets in five matches for London Spirit at an average of 44 and an economy rate of 10.28.
“He (Mohammad Amir) is a wonderful bowler. I have gotten to know him now. Obviously, I played against him years ago,” Gibbs, who was part of the Overseas Warriors squad in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and also coaches the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), told Cricket Pakistan.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.
