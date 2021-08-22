Waqar Younis: “Let’s not forget that Yasir Shah is a match-winner for Pakistan and he has [played so many] games for us that we cannot ignore him”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said people should not forget that spinner Yasir Shah is a match-winner.
Waqar has come to the defence of Yasir following his disappointing performance in the first Test against the West Indies.
The 35-year-old went wicketless in the match, which the West Indies won by one wicket.
Despite this, Waqar said Yasir cannot be ignored as he has done the job with the ball time and time again in the past.
“Let’s not forget that Yasir Shah is a match-winner for Pakistan and he has [played so many] games for us that we cannot ignore him,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
Pakistan will be hoping to end their tour on a high in the second Test, which began on August 20 in Jamaica.
