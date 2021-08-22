Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said people should not forget that spinner Yasir Shah is a match-winner.

Waqar has come to the defence of Yasir following his disappointing performance in the first Test against the West Indies.

The 35-year-old went wicketless in the match, which the West Indies won by one wicket.

Despite this, Waqar said Yasir cannot be ignored as he has done the job with the ball time and time again in the past.

“Let’s not forget that Yasir Shah is a match-winner for Pakistan and he has [played so many] games for us that we cannot ignore him,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan will be hoping to end their tour on a high in the second Test, which began on August 20 in Jamaica.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Nauman Ali not picked for 1st Test for specific reason, Waqar Younis reveals why Yasir Shah was preferred

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 20840 ( 18.79 % ) Waqar Younis 2125 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 6766 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 32133 ( 28.98 % ) Imran Khan 21230 ( 19.15 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2472 ( 2.23 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1839 ( 1.66 % ) Hanif Mohammad 294 ( 0.27 % ) Younis Khan 4270 ( 3.85 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1906 ( 1.72 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6676 ( 6.02 % ) Saeed Anwar 7905 ( 7.13 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 856 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1571 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 20840 ( 18.79 % ) Waqar Younis 2125 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 6766 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 32133 ( 28.98 % ) Imran Khan 21230 ( 19.15 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2472 ( 2.23 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1839 ( 1.66 % ) Hanif Mohammad 294 ( 0.27 % ) Younis Khan 4270 ( 3.85 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1906 ( 1.72 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6676 ( 6.02 % ) Saeed Anwar 7905 ( 7.13 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 856 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1571 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related