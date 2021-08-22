Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said spinner Nauman Ali was not picked for the first Test against the West Indies for one specific reason.

Waqar noted that Yasir Shah was given the nod over Nauman since it was thought that the conditions would provide more assistance to him.

However, Yasir went wicketless in the match, which the West Indies won by one wicket.

“Whilst Nauman is a good spinner, we felt that the pitch did not have so much support [if] we would have played a finger spinner,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan will be hoping to end their tour on a high in the second Test, which began on August 20 in Jamaica.

Coming Soon

