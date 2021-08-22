Waqar Younis: “He bowled well but could not take as many wickets as we expected him to take and that is fine with me”
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said Mohammad Abbas didn’t take as many wickets as was expected of him in the first Test against the West Indies.
Abbas picked up three wickets in the match, which the West Indies won by one wicket.
Despite failing to live up to expectations, Waqar said it is “fine with me” as he knows Abbas get it his all throughout the game.
“He bowled well but could not take as many wickets as we expected him to take and that is fine with me,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
Pakistan will be hoping to end their tour on a high in the second Test, which began on August 20 in Jamaica.
