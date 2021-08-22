A wonderful professional, Waqar on Pakistan player giving maximum effort

Waqar Younis on Mohammad Abbas: “I have no doubt that Abbas is a wonderful professional in the way he puts in the effort”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said pace bowler Mohammad Abbas is “a wonderful professional”.
Waqar’s praise for Abbas stems from the fact that the 31-year-old always gives maximum effort in everything he does.
In the first Test against the West Indies, which the men from the Caribbean won by one wicket in exciting fashion, Abbas took three wickets, with all of them coming in the first innings.
“I have no doubt that Abbas is a wonderful professional in the way he puts in the effort,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
Pakistan will be hoping to end their tour on a high in the second Test, which began on August 20 in Jamaica.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Beating the bat constantly, Waqar Younis on Pakistan bowler known for troubling batsmen
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related