A wonderful professional, Waqar on Pakistan player giving maximum effort

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said pace bowler Mohammad Abbas is “a wonderful professional”.

Waqar’s praise for Abbas stems from the fact that the 31-year-old always gives maximum effort in everything he does.

In the first Test against the West Indies, which the men from the Caribbean won by one wicket in exciting fashion, Abbas took three wickets, with all of them coming in the first innings.

“I have no doubt that Abbas is a wonderful professional in the way he puts in the effort,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan will be hoping to end their tour on a high in the second Test, which began on August 20 in Jamaica.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Beating the bat constantly, Waqar Younis on Pakistan bowler known for troubling batsmen

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 20840 ( 18.79 % ) Waqar Younis 2125 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 6766 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 32133 ( 28.98 % ) Imran Khan 21230 ( 19.15 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2472 ( 2.23 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1839 ( 1.66 % ) Hanif Mohammad 294 ( 0.27 % ) Younis Khan 4270 ( 3.85 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1906 ( 1.72 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6676 ( 6.02 % ) Saeed Anwar 7905 ( 7.13 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 856 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1571 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 20840 ( 18.79 % ) Waqar Younis 2125 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 6766 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 32133 ( 28.98 % ) Imran Khan 21230 ( 19.15 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2472 ( 2.23 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1839 ( 1.66 % ) Hanif Mohammad 294 ( 0.27 % ) Younis Khan 4270 ( 3.85 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1906 ( 1.72 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6676 ( 6.02 % ) Saeed Anwar 7905 ( 7.13 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 856 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1571 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related