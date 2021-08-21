Waqar Younis: “He was beating the bat but no edges were happening but that is part of the game”
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said fast bowler Mohammad Abbas looked dangerous in the first Test against the West Indies as he beat the bat numerous times.
Abbas took three wickets in the game, which the West Indies won by one wicket.
Waqar admitted that it was a shame Abbas wasn’t rewarded with more wickets as despite beating the bat time and time again, “no edges were happening”.
“He was beating the bat but no edges were happening but that is part of the game,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
Pakistan will be hoping to end their tour on a high in the second Test, which began on August 20 in Jamaica.
