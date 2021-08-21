They strengthen the bowling attack, Afridi on Pakistan wicket-taking duo

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said pace bowler Mohammad Abbas and spinner Yasir Shah strengthen the bowling attack.

His comments come after the duo made their comebacks into the national team for the ongoing Test series against the West Indies.

In the first Test, which the West Indies won by one wicket in thrilling fashion, Abbas took three wickets, while Yasir went wicketless.

“We are a strong bowling unit [with] Yasir and Abbas making a return in the side,” Afridi was quoted as saying by ARY Sports.

Pakistan will be hoping to end their tour on a high in the second Test, which begins on August 20 in Jamaica.

