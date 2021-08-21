How can I perform if I play fewer matches, elegant Pakistan batsman says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has questioned how he is supposed to perform on a consistent basis if fewer Test matches are being played.

Azhar is a regular face in the Test side, but expressed his frustration at the fact that the number of Test matches played has been on the decline for some time.

“We have been getting less Test cricket for quite some time now. As a player, it is disappointing but I try to perform [my] best in every opportunity provided,” he was quoted as saying by ARY Sports.

In the first Test against the West Indies, which the men from the Caribbean won by one wicket, he made scores of 17 and 23.

Pakistan will be hoping to end their tour on a high in the second Test, which begins on August 20 in Jamaica.

