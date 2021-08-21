Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali: “We have been getting less Test cricket for quite some time now. As a player, it is disappointing but I try to perform [my] best in every opportunity provided”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has questioned how he is supposed to perform on a consistent basis if fewer Test matches are being played.
Azhar is a regular face in the Test side, but expressed his frustration at the fact that the number of Test matches played has been on the decline for some time.
“We have been getting less Test cricket for quite some time now. As a player, it is disappointing but I try to perform [my] best in every opportunity provided,” he was quoted as saying by ARY Sports.
In the first Test against the West Indies, which the men from the Caribbean won by one wicket, he made scores of 17 and 23.
Pakistan will be hoping to end their tour on a high in the second Test, which begins on August 20 in Jamaica.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Hopefully I’ll be in the team soon, Pakistan batsman ready to revive his international career says
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
One thought on “How can I perform if I play fewer matches, elegant Pakistan batsman says”
Pingback: Pak vs WI: Babar Azam, Fawad Alam lift Pakistan out of horrific start in sweltering second Test – Geo News – CoverStory