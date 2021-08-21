Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has been very impressed with pace bowler Mohammad Abbas, saying he is bowling beautifully.

This comes after Abbas returned to the Test team for the ongoing two-Test series against the West Indies.

In the first Test, which the men from the Caribbean won by one wicket in nail-biting fashion, Abbas took three wickets, with all of them coming in the first innings.

“I thought that Mohammad Abbas bowled beautifully,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan will be hoping to end their tour on a high in the second Test, which began on August 20 in Jamaica.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 20840 ( 18.79 % ) Waqar Younis 2125 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 6766 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 32133 ( 28.98 % ) Imran Khan 21230 ( 19.15 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2472 ( 2.23 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1839 ( 1.66 % ) Hanif Mohammad 294 ( 0.27 % ) Younis Khan 4270 ( 3.85 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1906 ( 1.72 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6676 ( 6.02 % ) Saeed Anwar 7905 ( 7.13 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 856 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1571 ( 1.42 % ) Back

