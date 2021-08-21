Waqar Younis: “I thought that Mohammad Abbas bowled beautifully”
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has been very impressed with pace bowler Mohammad Abbas, saying he is bowling beautifully.
This comes after Abbas returned to the Test team for the ongoing two-Test series against the West Indies.
In the first Test, which the men from the Caribbean won by one wicket in nail-biting fashion, Abbas took three wickets, with all of them coming in the first innings.
“I thought that Mohammad Abbas bowled beautifully,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
Pakistan will be hoping to end their tour on a high in the second Test, which began on August 20 in Jamaica.
