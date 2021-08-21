Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal said he hopes to be back in the national team really soon.

This comes after Akmal was cleared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to start playing club cricket again.

The 31-year-old was initially given a three-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), but it was cut to 18 months following an appeal in July 2020. It was then further reduced to 12 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

He was also fined 4.25 million Pakistani rupees.

Akmal hasn’t played international cricket since October 2019, but will be hoping to earn a recall with some strong domestic performances.

Thank you PCB and my people. So blessed 🤲🏻 pic.twitter.com/RbkYGb8aTv — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) August 4, 2021

“I am thankful to PCB for their support and trust in me. I am continuously trying to improve myself. Cricket is my passion and [I] will always work hard to be at [the] top of my game. I am hopeful to be back in Pakistan’s team in [the] near future. I am in a debt to my fans for their unconditional love and support,” he said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: It must be solved immediately, Kamran Akmal on serious problem the Pakistan team has

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 5594 ( 81.25 % ) India 458 ( 6.65 % ) England 255 ( 3.7 % ) New Zealand 198 ( 2.88 % ) Australia 34 ( 0.49 % ) West Indies 238 ( 3.46 % ) South Africa 17 ( 0.25 % ) Afghanistan 45 ( 0.65 % ) Other (Comment Below) 46 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 5594 ( 81.25 % ) India 458 ( 6.65 % ) England 255 ( 3.7 % ) New Zealand 198 ( 2.88 % ) Australia 34 ( 0.49 % ) West Indies 238 ( 3.46 % ) South Africa 17 ( 0.25 % ) Afghanistan 45 ( 0.65 % ) Other (Comment Below) 46 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related