Waqar Younis: “There are some days in Test cricket where luck deserts you and I feel that the way Abbas bowled, he should have taken a lot more wickets than he did”
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said seamer Mohammad Abbas should have taken a lot more wickets in the first Test against the West Indies.
Abbas finished with three wickets in the match, which the West Indies won by one wicket.
However, given how well Abbas was bowling, Waqar felt that he deserved more wickets.
“There are some days in Test cricket where luck deserts you and I feel that the way Abbas bowled, he should have taken a lot more wickets than he did,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
Pakistan will be hoping to end their tour on a high in the second Test, which began on August 20 in Jamaica.
