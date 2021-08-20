Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Middle order batsman Usman Salahuddin said he has fulfilled the requirement the national selectors wanted from him.

Salahuddin said the selectors had complained about his strike-rate being too low, but he rectified the problem by increasing his strike-rate to 50-plus during the domestic season.

Salahuddin has featured in 128 first-class matches and scored 8,363 runs, which includes 24 hundreds and 50 half-centuries, at an average of 47.78 and a strike-rate of 44.23.

As for his List A career, he has accumulated 2,637 runs in 80 games, which includes two centuries and 19 fifties, at an average of 46.08 and a strike-rate of 75.55.

In the 2020/21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 30-year-old finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer with 924 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included a career-best 219 not out and eight half-centuries, at an average of 48.63 and a strike-rate of 44.91.

“So I have worked on it and my strike-rate this season was 50-plus, which is an improvement. I have fulfilled the requirement and will keep performing,” he told Grassroots Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Salahuddin has featured in two ODIs, both of which came in 2011.

He made his Test debut in 2018, but was dropped afterwards and hasn’t played for Pakistan again.

