Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Usman Salahuddin has revealed that when he spoke to the national selectors, they saw no technical issues with his batting.

Salahuddin hasn’t played for the national team since he made his Test debut in 2018.

In the time that has elapsed, he has become one of the top performers in domestic cricket.

In the 2020/21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 30-year-old veteran was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 924 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included a career-best 219 not out and eight half-centuries, at an average of 48.63.

“There are no other technical issues,” he told Grassroots Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Selectors said my strike-rate is too low, Pakistan batsman averaging 47 in first-class cricket says

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 3948 ( 80.75 % ) India 325 ( 6.65 % ) England 188 ( 3.85 % ) New Zealand 148 ( 3.03 % ) Australia 21 ( 0.43 % ) West Indies 181 ( 3.7 % ) South Africa 14 ( 0.29 % ) Afghanistan 29 ( 0.59 % ) Other (Comment Below) 35 ( 0.72 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 3948 ( 80.75 % ) India 325 ( 6.65 % ) England 188 ( 3.85 % ) New Zealand 148 ( 3.03 % ) Australia 21 ( 0.43 % ) West Indies 181 ( 3.7 % ) South Africa 14 ( 0.29 % ) Afghanistan 29 ( 0.59 % ) Other (Comment Below) 35 ( 0.72 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related