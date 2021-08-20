Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Usman Salahuddin has revealed that when he spoke to the national selectors, they saw no technical issues with his batting.
Salahuddin hasn’t played for the national team since he made his Test debut in 2018.
In the time that has elapsed, he has become one of the top performers in domestic cricket.
In the 2020/21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 30-year-old veteran was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 924 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included a career-best 219 not out and eight half-centuries, at an average of 48.63.
“There are no other technical issues,” he told Grassroots Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
