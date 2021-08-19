Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali believes that seamer Haris Rauf is one of the best bowlers in T20 Internationals right now.

Rauf has taken 28 wickets in the 23 T20 Internationals he has played to date at an average of 25.07.

In the recent four-match T20 series against the West Indies, where a majority of the games were abandoned due to rain, Rauf didn’t get a chance to bowl.

“Haris Rauf is one of the best T20I bowlers,” Hasan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan claimed three wickets at an average of 15.66 in the T20 series.

He followed that up with four wickets in the first Test.

