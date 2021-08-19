Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali admitted that West Indies seamer Alzarri Joseph has good pace.

His comments come after the men from the Caribbean won the first Test by one wicket in nail-biting fashion.

Joseph, who can hit speeds of 90 mph when bowling, didn’t feature in the first Test, but has taken 38 wickets in 16 Tests at an average of 39.44.

“Alzarri Joseph is a pacey bowler,” Azhar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will be hoping to end their tour on a high in the second Test, which begins on August 20 in Jamaica.

