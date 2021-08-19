Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali said there is no doubt that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has proved himself.

In the ongoing series against the West Indies, Afridi took one wicket in the four-match T20 series at an average of 64. However, three games were abandoned due to rain.

As for the first Test, which the West Indies won by one wicket in thrilling fashion, Afridi picked up eight wickets.

“Shaheen Shah has proved himself on different grounds around the world,” Hasan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan, meanwhile, claimed three wickets at an average of 15.66 in the T20 series.

He followed that up with four wickets in the first Test.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33192 ( 14.65 % ) Babar Azam 160960 ( 71.04 % ) Steve Smith 5385 ( 2.38 % ) Ben Stokes 6656 ( 2.94 % ) Kane Williamson 10181 ( 4.49 % ) Joe Root 290 ( 0.13 % ) Rashid Khan 1407 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 404 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5636 ( 2.49 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 653 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 495 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1332 ( 0.59 % ) Back

