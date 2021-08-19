Hasan Ali: “Shaheen Shah has proved himself on different grounds around the world”
Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali said there is no doubt that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has proved himself.
In the ongoing series against the West Indies, Afridi took one wicket in the four-match T20 series at an average of 64. However, three games were abandoned due to rain.
As for the first Test, which the West Indies won by one wicket in thrilling fashion, Afridi picked up eight wickets.
“Shaheen Shah has proved himself on different grounds around the world,” Hasan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Hasan, meanwhile, claimed three wickets at an average of 15.66 in the T20 series.
He followed that up with four wickets in the first Test.
