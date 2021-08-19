Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said he is happy that fast bowler Mohammad Wasim is getting a proper chance to show off what he can do with the ball.

This comes after the 19-year-old took two wickets at an average of 34.50 in the recent four-match T20 series against the West Indies.

Only one match was completed in the series as the other three games were washed out due to inclement weather.

“I always say that when a youngster is given a chance, he should be given a proper and full chance. I am happy that he received a full chance during this series,” Hafeez said in a video for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Hafeez recently captained the Muzzaffarabad Tigers in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he played alongside Wasim.

The 40-year-old made 194 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 110, at an average of 27.71 and a strike-rate of 159.01.

He also took seven wickets at an average of 18.14.

However, the Tigers fell agonisingly short of winning the KPL as they lost to the Rawalakot Hawks by eight runs in the final.

Wasim, meanwhile, finished with six wickets in seven games at an average of 44.

He has also accumulated 108 runs at an average of 27 and a strike-rate of 216.

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 3948 ( 80.77 % ) India 325 ( 6.65 % ) England 188 ( 3.85 % ) New Zealand 147 ( 3.01 % ) Australia 21 ( 0.43 % ) West Indies 181 ( 3.7 % ) South Africa 14 ( 0.29 % ) Afghanistan 29 ( 0.59 % ) Other (Comment Below) 35 ( 0.72 % ) Back

