Veteran batsman Usman Salahuddin pointed out that his performances in domestic cricket have been improving.
In the 2020/21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 30-year-old was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 924 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included a career-best 219 not out and eight half-centuries, at an average of 48.63.
Salahuddin has featured in two ODIs, both of which came all the way back in 2011.
He made his Test debut in 2018, but was dropped after that match and hasn’t played for Pakistan since then.
“My performances in domestic are improving since I got dropped after playing one Test,” he told Grassroots Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
